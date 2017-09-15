Three injured in golf cart crash in Garden City area

Police are calling it a homicide after the bodies of two siblings were found in a home in the Galivants Ferry area Thursday night.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.More >>
The Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been placed under a swimming advisory, according to officials with the Department of Health and Environmental.More >>
Three people were injured in a golf cart crash that happened in the Garden City area Friday afternoon.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.More >>
