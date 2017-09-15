Three injured in golf cart crash in Garden City area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were injured in a golf cart crash that happened in the Garden City area Friday afternoon.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue, near Sea Crest Drive.

Capt. Jerry Howerton, with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue, said two of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the third person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

According to Howerton, a medical helicopter landed near the scene of the crash to transport one of the victims. The other two were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, he added.

Howerton said the golf cart was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

