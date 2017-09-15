Police charge third suspect in string of burglaries in Ocean Lakes

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A third suspect has been taken into custody and charged in connection to a string of burglaries in Ocean Lakes, including an armed home invasion.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Clifton Israel was charged with six counts of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent offense.

Police released a surveillance video image on June 7 to help identify the burglary suspect.

According to the HCPD post, Kymoze Bethea and Tyrese Pressley were also identified and charged for this alleged incident.

