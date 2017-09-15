Police charge third suspect in string of burglaries in Ocean Lakes

5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
A third suspect has been taken into custody and charged in connection to a string of burglaries in Ocean Lakes, including an armed home invasion.More >>
One person has been taken into a custody and a second suspect is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Marion on Thursday that left a man dead.More >>
Officials are giving visitors and residents a look at the city from a “Myrtle Beach” point of view through it’s new blog created just last week. The city’s public information office came out with the blog to complement its growing presence on social media.More >>
A police chase in Horry County ended Friday afternoon with the subject surrendering to police, according to officials. Horry County Police Officers closed portions of Cultra Road at Highway 501 in Conway following the chase. According to HCPD, their negotiations team successfully convinced the man to surrender peacefully.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
The Federal Trade Commission investigating into the security breach at credit bureau Equifax.More >>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
