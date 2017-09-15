Local high school teams back in action for Week 4 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local high school teams back in action for Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Teams across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee continue the high school football season as Week 4 action continues Friday night.

Below is a list of games set to be played Friday night. Check back for scores as they come in.

GAME OF THE WEEK
Socastee
North Myrtle Beach

Lake City
Darlington

Marlboro County
Hartsville

Crestwood
Marion

Johnsonville
Mullins

Wilson
Dillon

Manning
South Florence

Andrews
Carvers Bay

Hemingway
Waccamaw

Georgetown
St. James

Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest

Creek Bridge
C.E. Murray

Military Magnet
Green Sea

Hannah-Pamplico
Timmonsville

Latta
Kingstree

Lamar
East Clarendon

Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian

Florence Christian
Christian Academy
Trinity-Byrnes
Oakbrook Prep

King’s Academy
Carolina Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Lee Academy

FROM THURSDAY
Camden – 14
West Florence – 28

