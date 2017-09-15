UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another sought in fatal Marion shooting that left one dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – One person has been taken into a custody and a second suspect is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in Marion on Thursday that left a man dead.

According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, 28-year-old Lance Aquan Killings was arrested for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Thursday’s shooting happened in the 300 block of Pickens Street in Marion. According to Tennie, a group of men got into an argument that escalated and eventually ended with several brandishing guns and opening fire.

As a result of the gunfire, Freddie Lee Woodberry was struck multiple times, Tennie said. The victim died later at an area hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police continue to search for a second suspect in the shooting. According to Tennie, Devante Maarquise Legette is wanted in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (843) 423-8616 or the Marion County Communications Center at (843) 423-8399.

