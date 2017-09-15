Police chase ends in Conway area with suspect surrendering

The chase ended on Cultra Road off Highway 501 in Conway. (Source: Max McGee)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A police chase in Horry County ended Friday afternoon with the subject surrendering to police, according to officials.

Horry County Police Officers closed portions of Cultra Road at Highway 501 in Conway following the chase. According to HCPD, their negotiations team successfully convinced the man to surrender peacefully.

The scene was clearing at about 1:20 p.m.

Lt. Selena Small with Conway Police said they assisted in blocking off intersections during the chase and have set up a perimeter.

This is a developing situation, we have a crew at the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.