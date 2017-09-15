Longs Church accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Waterbrook Church in Longs is now accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

According to a post on the church’s website, they have started what they’re calling “Operation Highlands County.”

Highlands County was hit by Hurricane Irma, and over 80% are still without power.

Waterbrook Church hopes to have a team on the road by Tuesday to deliver the donations.

They’re looking for these specific items:

-Protein items (Peanut butter, bread, canned foods etc)

-Charcoal

-Gas cans (5 gallons and larger)

-Batteries

-Generators

-Cash/Check Donations (Checks can be made to Waterbrook Church. Please highlight in note section "Operation Highlands County" Funds will be used for purchase of items on this list.)

-Walmart and other food retail gift cards

Donations can be dropped off during these hours:

-Friday until 3 PM

-Saturday 10 to 4

-Sunday 8 to 5

-Monday 8 to 5

Bring your donations to the truck at Waterbrook Church, 86 Cloverleaf Dr. (Bingo Shopping Plaza) off Hwy 9 in Longs. You can also call 910-843-2977 to make pick up arrangements.

