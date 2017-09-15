Longs Church accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Longs Church accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Waterbook Church Facebook) (Source: Waterbook Church Facebook)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Waterbrook Church in Longs is now accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

According to a post on the church’s website, they have started what they’re calling “Operation Highlands County.”

Highlands County was hit by Hurricane Irma, and over 80% are still without power.

Waterbrook Church hopes to have a team on the road by Tuesday to deliver the donations.

They’re looking for these specific items:

-Protein items (Peanut butter, bread, canned foods etc)
-Charcoal
-Gas cans (5 gallons and larger)
-Batteries
-Generators
-Cash/Check Donations (Checks can be made to Waterbrook Church. Please highlight in note section "Operation Highlands County" Funds will be used for purchase of items on this list.)
-Walmart and other food retail gift cards

Donations can be dropped off during these hours:
-Friday until 3 PM
-Saturday 10 to 4
-Sunday 8 to 5
-Monday 8 to 5

Bring your donations to the truck at Waterbrook Church, 86 Cloverleaf Dr. (Bingo Shopping Plaza) off Hwy 9 in Longs. You can also call 910-843-2977 to make pick up arrangements.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Arrest made in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old

    UPDATE: Arrest made in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-09-15 15:52:37 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

     5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.  

    More >>

     5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.  

    More >>

  • City gives residents a look from a 'Myrtle Beach Point of View'

    City gives residents a look from a 'Myrtle Beach Point of View'

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-09-15 15:04:31 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)(Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook)

    Officials are giving visitors and residents a look at the city from a “Myrtle Beach” point of view through it’s new blog created just last week. The city’s public information office came out with the blog to complement its growing presence on social media.

    More >>

    Officials are giving visitors and residents a look at the city from a “Myrtle Beach” point of view through it’s new blog created just last week. The city’s public information office came out with the blog to complement its growing presence on social media.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: One dead, one injured following Marion shooting; victim identified

    UPDATE: One dead, one injured following Marion shooting; victim identified

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:42:59 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion.

    More >>

    One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly