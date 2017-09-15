Longs Church accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma

5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
Officials are giving visitors and residents a look at the city from a “Myrtle Beach” point of view through it’s new blog created just last week. The city’s public information office came out with the blog to complement its growing presence on social media.More >>
One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion.More >>
A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog. Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman tells news outlets that 40-year-old Kenneth Jason Young of Starr was hunting wild hogs on private land Wednesday night. Boseman says a woman hunting on land nearby saw through her night-vision scope something "on all fours in the grass" and fired a shotMore >>
A Conway man was arrested for attempted murder Thursday morning after he reportedly entered a Conway-area home waving a gun, intending to kill one of the residents over a dispute involving a wrecked truck.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
