Anderson hunter shoots, kills man she mistook for a wild hog - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Anderson hunter shoots, kills man she mistook for a wild hog

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman tells news outlets that 40-year-old Kenneth Jason Young of Starr was hunting wild hogs on private land Wednesday night.

Boseman says a woman hunting on land nearby saw through her night-vision scope something "on all fours in the grass" and fired a shot, thinking she was aiming for a wild hog.

Boseman says the shot hit Young in the head, killing him. Boseman says foul play is not suspected, and the woman's name has not been released.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Anderson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating. No charges have been filed.

