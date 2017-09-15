Report: Conway man entered home waving gun, told police he intended to kill man

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested for attempted murder Thursday morning after he reportedly entered a Conway-area home waving a gun, intending to kill one of the residents over a dispute involving a wrecked truck.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to a mobile home on Juniper Bay Road and spoke to the 50-year-old male victim and his live-in girlfriend, according to an Horry County Police report. They told police that at about 10 p.m., 54-year-old Marcus Mark Gattis entered the home “cussing and fussing” about how the male victim was not willing to take blame for wrecking a truck Monday night on Highway 378. Gattis does not have a driver’s license, and was worried about the repercussions of driving. He then said he was going to get his gun, come back, and kill the man.

Gattis returned an hour later, unlocked the back door and came in, waving a small handgun and hollering for the male victim, the report states. While waving the gun around, Gattis “flagged” the victim’s girlfriend with the muzzle of the weapon. The victim had hidden behind a room divider in the living room. He got behind Gattis and bear-hugged him. They then wrestled for the weapon, and the trigger was pulled sometime during the struggle. The victim wrestled the gun from Gattis and they continued to fight.

The victim’s girlfriend then called 911, the report continues. When Gattis knew police were on the way, he fled out the back door.

Police responded and recovered the gun from a heating vent where it had been stashed, the report states. They found a round that appeared to have a firing pin dent in the center back of the bullet.

The report states police then searched the area for Gattis, but did not find him. They found the truck he usually uses behind a nearby convenience store, unoccupied. The victim retrieved the truck and drove it back to the residence.

After police left, Gattis reportedly came out from his hiding spot underneath the mobile home and took the truck. He drove to his home on Marigold Road where he was found by other officers and arrested. He admitted to police that he went to the house on Juniper Bay Road to kill the victim, the report states.

Gattis was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning on charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. He was later released on a combined $15,000 bond.

