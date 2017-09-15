Red Cross providing assistance to Myrtle Beach family after kitchen fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Red Cross is providing assistance to a Myrtle Beach family after an apartment fire Thursday.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was on Meadowsweet Drive. It started in the kitchen and was quickly put out by the sprinkler system.

There was one reported minor injury.

The Red Cross said they are providing financial assistance to two adults and two children.

@hcfirerescue appreciates the Sprinkler System activation which immediately stopped the kitchen fire at 4850 MEADOWSWEET DR-1 Minor Injury pic.twitter.com/VixxjunROk — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.