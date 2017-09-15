Red Cross providing assistance to Myrtle Beach family after kitc - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Red Cross providing assistance to Myrtle Beach family after kitchen fire

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Red Cross is providing assistance to a Myrtle Beach family after an apartment fire Thursday.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was on Meadowsweet Drive. It started in the kitchen and was quickly put out by the sprinkler system.

There was one reported minor injury.

The Red Cross said they are providing financial assistance to two adults and two children.

