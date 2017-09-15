FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 14 formed overnight and could b - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 14 formed overnight and could become a tropical storm later today

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
Tropical Depression 14 Tropical Depression 14
Tropical Depression 14 Track Tropical Depression 14 Track
Area of interest Area of interest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Atlantic overnight and the First Alert Weather team is watching it closely. It has winds of 35 mph, but stronger gusts. The National Hurricane Center will upgrade it to a tropical storm later today if it continues to develop. However, it is not expected to become stronger than a tropical storm at this time. 

The forecast track for TD14 keeps the storm safely in the middle of the Atlantic for the next 5 days.

There is another area the NHC is honing in on is a disorganized cluster of storms west of where Lee formed. It is located 1,200 miles from the Lesser Antilles. Its chances of formation into a tropical depression through the weekend are only 40%. However, by early next week, the NHC estimates its chances of becoming our next named storm are 90%. People with interest in the Lesser Antilles Islands should monitor this area of potential development closely.

The Tropical Tracker feature on the WMBF First Alert Weather App will continue to be a handy tool through the remaining few months of hurricane season. It has the latest information from the NHC and video updates from our team of meteorologists. All the information you need to know about hurricanes, right at your fingertips.    

