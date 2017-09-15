FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 14 formed overnight and could become a tropical storm later today

The Red Cross is providing assistance to a Myrtle Beach family after an apartment fire Thursday. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was on Meadowsweet Drive. It started in the kitchen and was quickly put out by the sprinkler system. There was one reported minor injury. The Red Cross said they are providing financial assistance to two adults and two children.More >>
Horry County police are responding to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation.
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. "In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapon
Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Atlantic overnight and the First Alert Weather team is watching it closely. It has winds of 35 mph, but stronger gusts. The National Hurricane Center will upgrade it to a tropical storm later today if it continues to develop. However, it is not expected to become stronger than a tropical storm at this time.
5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. "In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapon
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
