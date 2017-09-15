Warrants allege Hartsville man charged in boy's shooting death w - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Warrants allege Hartsville man charged in boy's shooting death was impaired while handling loaded gun

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
and Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
and WMBF News Staff
Connect
A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk) A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)
Rodney Pittman Jr. (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center) Rodney Pittman Jr. (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants obtained Monday allege that the man charged in connection with this shooting was impaired while trying to retrieve the loaded gun, causing it to discharge.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, but he later died from his injuries. 

Coroner Todd Hardee has ruled the death a homicide. The boy's name will not be released.

Rodney Thomas Pittman Jr., 29, of Hartsville has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Kilgo.

Public records indicate Pittman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, for which bond was set at $15,000. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon, for which bond was set at $10,000.

The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County on Folly Road.

Agents with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division both processed the scene around 3 a.m. Friday.

DCSO investigators said Pittman lived at the house with the 5-year-old boy and his mother. Law enforcement quickly took Pittman into custody, as he was outside of the residence at the time when he was detained.

Arrest warrants for Pittman allege that he showed a "reckless disregard for the safety of others" by attempting to retrieve the loaded gun from the kitchen area of residence while impaired. "As a result of his effort to retrieve the firearm, the weapon discharged within the residence causing great bodily harm (death)" to the victim, the warrant states. The warrant also states that Pittman admitted to discharging the gun.

Kilgo said the first 911 call came from Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville. Staff told DCSO investigators that the mother brought the child in after he was shot.

“It’s a very difficult investigation, but that’s why we have this special victims unit to do these kind of difficult ones," Kilgo said. "They know how to work these cases and this is what they are here to do. This is very much different than any type of investigation. You’re dealing with an individual who lived in a residence with a child and now that child has been injured in a shooting.”

Neighbors on each side of the house said they didn’t know them and that they kept to themselves, but did notice the boy playing in the backyard at times.

This investigation will take time and additional charges are expected. Kilgo said the investigators are working the case, along with SLED.

“Right now we will concern ourselves with interviewing witnesses and people who may have been present for this action and go from there and determine what charges are necessary," said Kilgo.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • City leaders wants to hear public's opinions about food trucks at public meeting

    City leaders wants to hear public's opinions about food trucks at public meeting

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:22:33 GMT

     The food truck ordinance for the city of Myrtle Beach is moving forward, but before it potentially passes, city leaders want to hear from residents.
     The food truck ordinance still has to go through two more readings to get the green light. If it does pass, city leaders will treat it like a trial run for a year to see how it all pans out.

    More >>

     The food truck ordinance for the city of Myrtle Beach is moving forward, but before it potentially passes, city leaders want to hear from residents.
     The food truck ordinance still has to go through two more readings to get the green light. If it does pass, city leaders will treat it like a trial run for a year to see how it all pans out.

    More >>

  • One arrested, one sought for shooting at Darlington home

    One arrested, one sought for shooting at Darlington home

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:18:03 GMT
    Left: Ja'Corey Miller, Right: Edward Brown (Source: DCSO)Left: Ja'Corey Miller, Right: Edward Brown (Source: DCSO)

    One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.

    More >>

    One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Warrants allege Hartsville man charged in boy's shooting death was impaired while handling loaded gun

    Warrants allege Hartsville man charged in boy's shooting death was impaired while handling loaded gun

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:06:55 GMT
    A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants obtained Monday allege that the man charged in connection with this shooting was impaired while trying to retrieve the loaded gun, causing it to discharge.

    More >>

    A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants obtained Monday allege that the man charged in connection with this shooting was impaired while trying to retrieve the loaded gun, causing it to discharge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly