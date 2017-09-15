UPDATE: Bond set for man charged with shooting, killing 5-year-old Hartsville boy

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, but he later died from his injuries.

Coroner Todd Hardee has ruled the death a homicide. The boys name will not be released.

Rodney Thomas Pittman Jr., 29, of Hartsville has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Kilgo.

Public records indicate Pittman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, for which bond was set at $15,000. He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon, for which bond was set at $10,000.

The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County on Folly Road.

Agents with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division both processed the scene around 3 a.m. Friday.

DCSO investigators said Pittman lived at the house with the 5-year-old boy and his mother. Law enforcement quickly took Pittman into custody, as he was outside of the residence at the time when he was detained.

Kilgo said the first 911 call came from Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville. Staff told DCSO investigators that the mother brought the child in after he was shot.

“It’s a very difficult investigation, but that’s why we have this special victims unit to do these kind of difficult ones," Kilgo said. "They know how to work these cases and this is what they are here to do. This is very much different than any type of investigation. You’re dealing with an individual who lived in a residence with a child and now that child has been injured in a shooting.”

Neighbors on each side of the house said they didn’t know them and that they kept to themselves, but did notice the boy playing in the backyard at times.

This investigation will take time and additional charges are expected. Kilgo said the investigators are working the case, along with SLED.

“Right now we will concern ourselves with interviewing witnesses and people who may have been present for this action and go from there and determine what charges are necessary," said Kilgo.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.