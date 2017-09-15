UPDATE: Arrest made in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-o - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Arrest made in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
RODNEY THOMAS PITTMAN Jr. (Source: DCDC) RODNEY THOMAS PITTMAN Jr. (Source: DCDC)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Thomas Pittman Jr., 29, of Hartsville has been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo.

According to the Darlington County Detention Center's website, Pittman Jr. has been charged with attempted murder. 

The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

