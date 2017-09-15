UPDATE: Arrest made in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Thomas Pittman Jr., 29, of Hartsville has been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo.

According to the Darlington County Detention Center's website, Pittman Jr. has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.