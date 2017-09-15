UPDATE: Arrest made in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old

Officials are giving visitors and residents a look at the city from a “Myrtle Beach” point of view through it’s new blog created just last week. The city’s public information office came out with the blog to complement its growing presence on social media.More >>
A police chase in Horry County ended Friday afternoon with the subject surrendering to police, according to officials. Horry County Police Officers closed portions of Cultra Road at Highway 501 in Conway following the chase. According to HCPD, their negotiations team successfully convinced the man to surrender peacefully.More >>
5-year-old has been injured in an early morning shooting in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a residence in the North Hartsville area of Darlington County. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion.More >>
A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog. Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman tells news outlets that 40-year-old Kenneth Jason Young of Starr was hunting wild hogs on private land Wednesday night. Boseman says a woman hunting on land nearby saw through her night-vision scope something "on all fours in the grass" and fired a shotMore >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
If you're more comfortable in the front of the plane -- like in the cockpit -- JetBlue is looking for someone like you.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
