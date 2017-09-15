UPDATE: 5-year-old boy injured in Hartsville shooting has died

A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Coastal Carolina scored 18 second-half points and only allowed 116 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but UAB was able to hold on for a 30-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County. SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road. At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. This evening's update from the National Hurricane Center adds two more Tropical Storms in the Atlantic.More >>
\An overturned log truck has caused road closures in Conway. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the truck overturned around noon, but Highway 378 is still closed at Juniper Bay Road. Traffic is significantly backed up in the area. The driver of the truck was not injured. Avoid the area if possible.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
