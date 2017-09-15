Myrtle Beach Police involved in deadly shooting overnight

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby.

Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers.

“In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapons at him,” Captain Crosby said.

Officers then began CPR, however, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative duty pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating this incident.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department asks that if you have any information or questions about the incident, to call 843-918-1382.

