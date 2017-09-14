Darlington man wanted for allegedly stealing guns from home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Investigators are looking for a Darlington man who is accused of going into a home and stealing firearms.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Detrick Shanta Gibbons, 33, of Darlington, unlawfully entered a home on Middle Branch Road in the city limits on Wednesday and took the weapons.

The suspect is charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny, value of $2,000 or more, the release stated.

Anyone with information on Gibbons’ whereabouts is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

