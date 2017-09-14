Horry County Suspect Search seeks suspects wanted for various charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects are being featured in this week’s Horry County Suspect Search.

The first suspect is 54-year-old Jerome Benoitt Jr. He is wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V, first offense. His last known address is on Tunnich Road in Murrells Inlet.

Then there's Jill Cahalane, who is wanted for failure to appear for obstructing justice. Her last known address is on Whipple Run Lane in Myrtle Beach.

Finally, there's 25-year-old Tyler Andrews, who is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent of more than $2,000 less than $10,000. His last known address is on Gussies Court in Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

