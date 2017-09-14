UPDATE: Two victims identified after Galivants Ferry death investigation; cause of death determined

Horry County police are responding to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation.More >>
Horry County police are responding to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center upgrades Jose to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning with maximum winds of 80 mph. While Jose poses no direct impacts along the Grand Strand, the waves and rip current risk will be higher through the weekend from the storm's swells out at sea. Wave heights will range around 3 to 5 feet, which mean chest to shoulder height waves. Rip current risks are highest around low tide which is around 11AM today...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center upgrades Jose to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning with maximum winds of 80 mph. While Jose poses no direct impacts along the Grand Strand, the waves and rip current risk will be higher through the weekend from the storm's swells out at sea. Wave heights will range around 3 to 5 feet, which mean chest to shoulder height waves. Rip current risks are highest around low tide which is around 11AM today...More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to LcPl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Cates Bay Highway. The identity of the victim has not been released yet. This incident is still under investigation by SCHP, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to LcPl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Cates Bay Highway. The identity of the victim has not been released yet. This incident is still under investigation by SCHP, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured in the Vista.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured in the Vista.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>