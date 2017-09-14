UPDATE: Two victims identified after Galivants Ferry death investigation; cause of death determined

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Horry County police responded to the Galivants Ferry area Thursday night for a death investigation. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police responded to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement was heading to Twilight Road.

Two victims were found dead in their home, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Porscha Cobb and 26-year-old Dexter Cobb.

Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Horry County Coroner Michelle Mcspadden said both victims died from gunshot wounds.

Horry County Police continue to investigate.

