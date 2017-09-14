Horry police responding to Galivants Ferry for death investigati - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry police responding to Galivants Ferry for death investigation

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Horry County police responded to the Galivants Ferry area Thursday night for a death investigation. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County police responded to the Galivants Ferry area Thursday night for a death investigation. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement was heading to Twilight Road.

There was no other information immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly