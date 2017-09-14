UPDATE: One dead, one injured following Marion shooting; victim - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: One dead, one injured following Marion shooting; victim identified

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

The shooting took place on Pickens Street. 

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as 29-year-old Freddie Lee Woodberry, of Marion. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning. 

Tennie said the second victim has been taken to a local hospital. 

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.

