One dead, one injured following shooting in Marion

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MARION, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

Tennie said the second victim has been taken to a local hospital. He added the shooting took place on Pickens Street.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more details as they come in.

