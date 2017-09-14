One dead, one injured following shooting in Marion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.

Tennie said the second victim has been taken to a local hospital. He added the shooting took place on Pickens Street.

