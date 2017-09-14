WMBF Investigates: The J-1 student program's impact on the Grand Strand economy

The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery last month appeared before a federal judge in Florence on Thursday for the first time.More >>
Horry County police are responding to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation.More >>
One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting that happened before 6 p.m. Thursday in Marion.More >>
A student exchange program that has been in the Grand Strand spotlight for years could be on the chopping block.More >>
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott sat down with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to talk race relations in light of this summer’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, but ended up hitting on a number of topics.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A problematic prophylactic from a campus safe sex initiative got nearly 40,000 upvotes on Reddit. Following a picture of a donut, the wrapper reads, "Go further without consent."More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.More >>
