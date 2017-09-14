FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weekend as Jose passes by

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Spotty showers will give way to a dry forecast with plenty of late-summer warmth through the weekend.

An isolated shower will remain possible in a few spots through sunset this evening. By late evening, skies will turn mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 by Friday morning.

Friday will kick off a stretch of warm, slightly muggy and rain-free weather through early next week.

Afternoon temperatures on Friday will climb into the lower and middle 80s on the beach and into the upper 80s across the Pee Dee under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday will see more of the same with sunny skies, and warm daytime temperatures well into the 80s.

Jose will slowly lift northward through the end of the week and through the weekend well east of the South Carolina coast. No direct impacts are expected, but an increased risk of rip currents may develop by Saturday and Sunday.