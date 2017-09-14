FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weekend as Jose passes by

A student exchange program that has been in the Grand Strand spotlight for years could be on the chopping block.More >>
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott sat down with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to talk race relations in light of this summer’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, but ended up hitting on a number of topics.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2016 double homicide that happened on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.More >>
The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery last month appeared before a federal judge in Florence on Thursday for the first time.More >>
A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.More >>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.More >>
