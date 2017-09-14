Judge: Case against Conway bank robbery suspect makes him eligible for death penalty

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery last month appeared before a federal judge in Florence on Thursday for the first time.

Brandon Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina, was in the courtroom for roughly five minutes and waived his extradition hearing in N.C.

Additionally, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Magistrate Judge Thomas Rogers made it clear to Council that this case makes him eligible to face the death penalty.

The prosecution was then asked if they planned to seek the death penalty. That decision, they told the judge, has not been decided yet.

During the brief hearing, family members of the two victims occupied two-and-a-half rows in the courtroom. They were seen holding hands and crying.

Council faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21 CresCom Bank robbery, as well as one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

Officials with the Horry County Coroner’s Office previously identified the two employees who were killed during the robbery as Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea.

