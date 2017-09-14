Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder following incident in Marlboro County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds, according to Marlboro County Sheriff’s Lt. Sarah Albarri, who confirmed the incident on behalf of Sheriff Charles Lemon.

The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday at Blenheim Elementary-Middle School, according to MCSO officials.

Law enforcement said the suspect struck a girl in the eye with a firearm and also threatened to kill two adults.

The 13-year-old is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice. A bond hearing has not yet taken place.

