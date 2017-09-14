Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder following incident in Marlboro County

A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.More >>
Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.More >>
When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.More >>
Did you know most foods last longer and stay fresh when stored in their proper place, that's according to Consumer Reports.
If you think about carefully stocking your fridge, it could help cut down on food waste, save you money, and keep out food borne illness.
If you think about carefully stocking your fridge, it could help cut down on food waste, save you money, and keep out foodborne illness.
The Florence Police Department looking for information on a green SUV with “Country Boys” on the front windshield; they say the vehicle was reportedly involved with a shooting on September 8. The shooting happened in the 900 block of West Marion Street in Florence, and one victim was injured, Florence Police officials stated in a news release.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
An officer said a visibly intoxicated Josh Kuiper hit a parked car, knocked someone to the ground during the crash and admitted to being intoxicated.More >>
