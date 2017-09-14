Florence Police seek info on green SUV reportedly involved in shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department looking for information on a green SUV with “Country Boys” on the front windshield; they say the vehicle was reportedly involved with a shooting on September 8.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of West Marion Street in Florence, and one victim was injured, Florence Police officials stated in a news release.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information on the green SUV that was reportedly involved is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.