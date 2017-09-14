Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.

On Wednesday at about 8:08 p.m., deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county EMS responded to a home on Twin Peaks Road in Lake City for a home invasion, according to a news release from the WCSO. Deputies met with the 39-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife who reported the incident.

Investigators said two assailants entered the couple's home armed with a handgun. The man tried to fight one of them off, but he and his wife were held at gunpoint as the home invaders demanded money.

EMS examined the wife due to a pre-existing medical condition, and the husband sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

The suspects drove off in a black Dodge Charger, according to the WCSO.

The WCSO is asking for the public to provide any information concerning this incident. Tipsters can call 843-355-6381, ext. 4516, and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder following incident in Marlboro County

    Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder following incident in Marlboro County

    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-09-14 19:10:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.

    More >>

    A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: The two-hour school delay

    WMBF Investigates: The two-hour school delay

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:24:04 GMT
    WMBF News found local school districts handle delays in different ways. Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook pageWMBF News found local school districts handle delays in different ways. Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook page

    Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.

    More >>

    Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.

    More >>

  • Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders

    Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:23:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.

    More >>

    When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly