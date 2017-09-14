Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.

On Wednesday at about 8:08 p.m., deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the county EMS responded to a home on Twin Peaks Road in Lake City for a home invasion, according to a news release from the WCSO. Deputies met with the 39-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife who reported the incident.

Investigators said two assailants entered the couple's home armed with a handgun. The man tried to fight one of them off, but he and his wife were held at gunpoint as the home invaders demanded money.

EMS examined the wife due to a pre-existing medical condition, and the husband sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

The suspects drove off in a black Dodge Charger, according to the WCSO.

The WCSO is asking for the public to provide any information concerning this incident. Tipsters can call 843-355-6381, ext. 4516, and can remain anonymous.

