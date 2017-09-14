Deal Diva: How to organize your refrigerator to save money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you know most foods last longer and stay fresh when stored in their proper place? That's according to Consumer Reports.

If you think about carefully stocking your fridge, it could help cut down on food waste, save you money, and keep out food borne illness.

Most of the time grocery shopping is a chore in itself, not to mention loading up the car, and hauling all those bags into the house. By the time that happens, you just want throw everything in the fridge and move on.

But think about this: when stocking the fridge, climate conditions vary throughout the refrigerator. Step-by-step, Deal Diva Christel Bell shows you how to rearrange your fridge that could deliver some top results.

Step 1: Refrigerator Door

Sometimes the climate temperatures on the door can climb higher degrees than the main compartment, which is too warm of a place to store items like milk and eggs. Instead, use the door for items that can handle warmer conditions like the following:

butter,

condiments

cooking oils

juice

soda

water

Step 2: Meats and Deli

A meats and deli bin is an option for most common french door refrigerators with bottom freezers.

According to Consumer Reports, this is a helpful feature to have, especially if the temperature can be adjusted.

Consider storing the following items in this area.

bacon

cheeses

deli meats

hot dogs

If this option is not available, the second or middle shelf will do just fine.

Step 3: Crisper Drawers

According to Consumer Reports, this area is mainly designed for your produce. With many refrigerators the humidity can be adjusted from high to low.

High for items like wilting vegetables, and low for your fruits.

High humidity drawer:

broccoli

carrots

cauliflower

green onions

leafy greens

Low humidity drawer:

apples

mushrooms

avocados (once ripe)

grapes

peppers

peaches

plums

Step 4: Lower Shelf

Consumer reports experts say this typically tends to be the coldest part of the fridge.

So generally this is the best storage area for items that are more susceptible to developing harmful bacteria.

This is a good place to store the following items:

eggs (in their original carton)

milk

poultry

raw fish and other meats

Step 5: Upper Shelf

The upper shelf is often the warmest area, according to Consumer Reports. This area is too warm for milk and eggs, but perfect for items like yogurt, because it's fermented. Also reserve this area for your jam and jelly, peanut butter, snacks, fruit cups and left overs.

Fridge No-no's

To make sure your items are fresh, there are few items that should not be stored in the refrigerator.

The following items are:

coffee

garlic

tomatoes

potatoes

bananas

onions

bread (if it's in the freezer it's okay)

