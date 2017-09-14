Deal Diva: How to organize your refrigerator to save money - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deal Diva: How to organize your refrigerator to save money

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you know most foods last longer and stay fresh when stored in their proper place? That's according to Consumer Reports.

If you think about carefully stocking your fridge, it could help cut down on food waste, save you money, and keep out food borne illness. 

Most of the time grocery shopping is a chore in itself, not to mention loading up the car, and hauling all those bags into the house. By the time that happens, you just want throw everything in the fridge and move on. 

But think about this: when stocking the fridge, climate conditions vary throughout the refrigerator. Step-by-step, Deal Diva Christel Bell shows you how to rearrange your fridge that could deliver some top results. 

Step 1: Refrigerator Door

Sometimes the climate temperatures on the door can climb higher degrees than the main compartment, which is too warm of a place to store items like milk and eggs. Instead, use the door for items that can handle warmer conditions like the following:

butter, 
condiments 
cooking oils
juice
soda
water

Step 2: Meats and Deli

A meats and deli bin is an option for most common french door refrigerators with bottom freezers. 
According to Consumer Reports, this is a helpful feature to have, especially if  the temperature can be adjusted.
Consider storing the following items in this area. 

bacon
cheeses
deli meats
hot dogs

If this option is not available, the second or middle shelf will do just fine. 

Step 3: Crisper Drawers

According to Consumer Reports, this area is mainly designed for your produce. With many refrigerators the humidity can be adjusted from high to low. 
High for items like wilting vegetables, and low for your fruits. 

High humidity drawer:

broccoli
carrots
cauliflower
green onions 
leafy greens

Low humidity drawer:

apples
mushrooms
avocados (once ripe)
grapes
peppers
peaches
plums

 Step 4: Lower Shelf

Consumer reports experts say this typically tends to be the coldest part of the fridge.  
So generally this is the best storage area for items that are more susceptible to developing harmful bacteria.
This is a good place to store the following items:

eggs (in their original carton)
milk
poultry
raw fish and other meats

Step 5: Upper Shelf

The upper shelf is often the warmest area, according to Consumer Reports. This area is too warm for milk and eggs, but perfect for items like yogurt, because it's fermented.  Also reserve this area for your jam and jelly, peanut butter, snacks, fruit cups and left overs. 

Fridge No-no's 

To make sure your items are fresh, there are few items that should not be stored in the refrigerator.
The following items are:

coffee
garlic
tomatoes
potatoes
bananas 
onions
bread (if it's in the freezer it's okay)

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Deal Diva: How to organize your refrigerator to save moneyMore>>

  • Save Money with Christel!

    Deal Diva

    Deal Diva

    Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!

    More >>

    Every Wednesday at 4pm, Christel Bell brings you some great ways for you and your family to save money!

    More >>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder following incident in Marlboro County

    Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder following incident in Marlboro County

    Thursday, September 14 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-09-14 19:10:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.

    More >>

    A 13-year-old middle school student in Marlboro County is facing charges of attempted murder following an incident that reportedly happened last weekend away from school grounds.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: The two-hour school delay

    WMBF Investigates: The two-hour school delay

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:24:04 GMT
    WMBF News found local school districts handle delays in different ways. Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook pageWMBF News found local school districts handle delays in different ways. Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook page

    Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.

    More >>

    Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.

    More >>

  • Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders

    Lake City resident tries to fight off two armed home invaders

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:23:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.

    More >>

    When a Lake City home was invaded by two assailants armed with a handgun, one of the residents tried to fight them off, but the man and his wife were held at gunpoint.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly