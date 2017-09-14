Local firefighters return home after rescuing Texans from devastation of Hurricane Harvey

The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatics Rescue Team (SC-HART), which included several firefighters from the Grand Strand, is back home after assisting Texans during Hurricane Harvey disaster response.More >>
Thieves broke into the Dollar General off Hwy. 501 in the Rains community in Marion County Thursday morning. Sheriff Wallace confirmed something was stolen during the break-in, was not yet able to provide details on what was taken from the store.More >>
Cotton, corn, tobacco and peanuts may be threatened due to the fringe impacts of Hurricane Irma. Randolph Rogers farms more than 8,000 acres just outside of Hartsville. He said he had minimal impact to his crops. He said he harvested corn Sunday night before the storm hit; if he didn't, the storm would have ruined his crop.More >>
Local and state leaders held an open hearing Wednesday evening to address the heroin and opioid epidemic in South Carolina. Heroin addiction is a problem all across America, but particularly in Horry County. WMBF News has done special reports on the issue in the past. Some of the guest speakers at Wednesday evening’s event included Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Brad Dean with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story residential building in Mullins early Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on East Wine Street in Mullins at about 3:07 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Mullins firefighters, along with the City of Marion Fire Department.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
