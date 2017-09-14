Thieves break into Dollar General in Marion County Thursday morning

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thieves broke into the Dollar General off Hwy. 501 in the Rains community in Marion County Thursday morning.

Sheriff Wallace confirmed something was stolen during the break-in, was not yet able to provide details on what was taken from the store.

Stay tuned for more information on this burglary as it is made available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.