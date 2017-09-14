Thieves break into Dollar General in Marion County Thursday morn - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Thieves break into Dollar General in Marion County Thursday morning

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Thieves broke into the Dollar General off Hwy. 501 in the Rains community in Marion County Thursday morning.

Sheriff Wallace confirmed something was stolen during the break-in, was not yet able to provide details on what was taken from the store.

Stay tuned for more information on this burglary as it is made available.

