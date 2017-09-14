Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with these juicy deals

Hwy. 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries has five locations in our area. ((Source: Hwy 55 Burgers)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and several restaurants in our area are offering deals celebration of the day.

Like many of these new national holidays, the origin of National Cheeseburger Day is not known, and the birth of the cheeseburger itself is often disputed. One popular story credits the cheeseburger to Lionel Sternberger, who experimentally dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger while working as a fry cook at his father's restaurant "The Rite Spot" in Pasadena, California.

On average, Americans eat three cheeseburgers per week, for a national total of nearly 50 billion burgers per year, according to an infographic from website Offers.com. The world's largest burger was made on July 9, 2017 in Pilsting Germany, and weighed 2,567.5 pounds. It took over 300 people to make it.

Without further ado, here are those Cheeseburger Day deals:

Hwy 55:

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, a North Carolina-based diner with five locations in our area, will be trying to set a company record for selling the most cheeseburgers ever in a single day.

From 5 p.m. to close, Hwy 55 will feature their fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers for only 55¢. Each burger is topped with its secret seasonings and a choice of American, Swiss, provolone, and pepper jack cheeses. Other toppings are also available

There is a limit of two cheeseburgers per guest and the offer is dine-in only.

If you're really hungry, you could always try the 55 Challenge. If you can eat a burger with 55 ounces of meat and four trimmings, plus fries and a 24-ounce drink in less than 30 minutes, it's free. You'll also be immortalized on the Hwy. 55 website. But if you can't finish the monster meal, be prepared to pay $29.99.

Hwy 55 has the following locations in our area:

Myrtle Beach: Tanger Outlet location at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd. B210, and the Coastal Grand Mall location at 2000 Coastal Grand Cir.

North Myrtle Beach: 1416 Highway 17 North

Conway: 2246 US-50

Murrells Inlet: 4390 Ocean Hwy.

BurgerFi:

BurgerFi is offering $5 BurgerFi cheeseburgers featuring a double natural Angus burger, double american cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce all day Monday when guests mention the offer at the register at participating BurgerFi locations.

BurgerFi has two locations in our area:

106 Sayebrook Parkway Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

801 Main St North Myrtle Beach, SC

Offers.com has a list of many more Cheeseburger Day deals:

Applebee’s – National Cheeseburger Day Special $6.99 Burger & Classic Fries

Local locations include: 7915 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, 1647 Church Street, Conway, 1571 Hwy. 17 North, N. Myrtle Beach

Burger King – 2 for $6 Whopper mix and match (match your Whopper with the Original Chicken Sandwich or Big Fish Sandwich or choose two Whoppers)

Local locations Include: 5425 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, 2391 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 501 South Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, 1171 Seaboard Street, Myrtle Beach, 2330 Highway 501 E, Conway, 9650 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, 1646 Church Street, Conway, 1350 Church Street, Georgetown, 1568 Highway 17, Little River

Cheeseburger in Paradise – All American Burgers $7 1/2 lb burgers and fries 99 cent drafts

Local location: 7211 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Fuddruckers – National Cheeseburger Day 3 Pound Burger Challenge, September 18, 2017. For $24.99 get one pound order of fries and bottomless Coca Cola beverage. Finish in one hour and receive a $20 Gift Card, free T-shirt and bragging rights! (24 hour notice required.)

Local locations: 2101 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, 10435 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Hardee’s – Print a coupon for a $3.99 small double cheeseburger combo

Ruby Tuesday – Sign up for “So Connected” to get a National Cheeseburger Day special offer straight to your inbox!

Local locations: 101 NORTH STRAND PARKWAY, MYRTLE BEACH, SC 29588, 4632 FACTORY STORES BLVD., MYRTLE BEACH, 10177 NORTH KINGS HWY, SPACE H-14, MYRTLE BEACH, 1550 AMERICAN DRIVE, FLORENCE

