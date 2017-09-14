Crews respond to fire at two-story home in Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story residential building in Mullins early Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on East Wine Street in Mullins at about 3:07 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department. The top and back of the house were on fire, according to Marion County Fire Deputy Chief Collins.

The fire is now under control, and Marion Rural Fire Chief Billy Wallace does not know of any injuries. There were people inside the home when the fire broke out, but they all got out okay, Chief Wallace said.

Marion Rural provided mutual aid to Mullins firefighters, along with the City of Marion Fire Department and Lake View Fire.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.