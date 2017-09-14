Five prostitution arrests made moments apart in Myrtle Beach Wed - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five prostitution arrests made moments apart in Myrtle Beach Wednesday

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Five prostitution arrests were made in a matter of minutes in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

Police arrested five people between 4:52 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. in two different parts of Myrtle Beach, according to records on the Myrtle Beach Jail website.

Three of the suspects, 24-year-old Daniel Roberts, 36-year-old Jill Cahalane and 64-year-old Gary Shuler were all arrested in the Yaupon Drive area, according to online records.

The other suspects, 24-year-old Tynequa Williams and 42-year-old Jennifer Blessing, were both arrested by Myrtle Beach officers along the 200 block of 12th Avenue South at South Ocean Boulevard.

WMBF News is working to get more information on these arrests.

