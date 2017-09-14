Five prostitution arrests made moments apart in Myrtle Beach Wednesday

Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story residential building in Mullins early Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on East Wine Street in Mullins at about 3:07 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Mullins firefighters, along with the City of Marion Fire Department.More >>
Local and state leaders held an open hearing Wednesday evening to address the heroin and opioid epidemic in South Carolina. Heroin addiction is a problem all across America, but particularly in Horry County. WMBF News has done special reports on the issue in the past. Some of the guest speakers at Wednesday evening’s event included Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Brad Dean with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
Horry County officials say the recycling rate is not where it should be. The average person recycles two pounds per day, compared to the nearly five pounds of trash thrown away, so Horry County is taking a few initiatives to spread awareness about how important it is to recycle.More >>
Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan is still getting paid, but he won't be coaching the Tigers again after a May incident involving a student led to an assault charge that was eventually dropped.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2016 double homicide that happened on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
