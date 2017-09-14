Five prostitution arrests made moments apart in Myrtle Beach Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Five prostitution arrests were made in a matter of minutes in Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

Police arrested five people between 4:52 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. in two different parts of Myrtle Beach, according to records on the Myrtle Beach Jail website.

Three of the suspects, 24-year-old Daniel Roberts, 36-year-old Jill Cahalane and 64-year-old Gary Shuler were all arrested in the Yaupon Drive area, according to online records.

The other suspects, 24-year-old Tynequa Williams and 42-year-old Jennifer Blessing, were both arrested by Myrtle Beach officers along the 200 block of 12th Avenue South at South Ocean Boulevard.

