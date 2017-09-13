UPDATE: Second suspect charged in 2016 double homicide in Myrtle Beach identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a 2016 double homicide that happened on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state that Aliga Dasun Campbell, 21, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Wednesday night, investigators learned that the suspect was possibly on White Street, Crosby said. Because of the violent nature of the crime, the SWAT team was activated in an effort to arrest the person, he added.

Campbell turned himself into authorities and was arrested without incident following a brief investigation.

The two victims were shot at 1008 Warren St., just before 9 p.m., on Saturday, July 23, 2016. Both men were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

According to a police report, the two victims were identified as 26-year-old Dameion Alston and 27-year-old Jamal Marquise Burgess.

Calvin Derrell Ford, 30, was previously arrested in connection with this shooting. He faces two counts of murder and is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Ford is out to home detention.

