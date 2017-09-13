Police arrested suspect in connection with July 2016 double homi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police arrested suspect in connection with July 2016 double homicide in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2016 double homicide that happened on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

On Wednesday night, investigators learned that the suspect was possibly on White Street, Crosby said. Because of the violent nature of the crime, the SWAT team was activated in an effort to arrest the person, he added.

The suspect turned himself into authorities and was arrested without incident following a brief investigation.

Crosby said the suspect’s name and specific charges will be released once the warrants are served.

The two victims were shot at 1008 Warren St., just before 9 p.m., on Saturday, July 23, 2016. Both men were transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office previously identified the two victims as 26-year-old Dameion Alston and 27-year-old Macquis Burgess.

Calvin Derrell Ford, 30, was previously arrested in connection with this shooting. He faces two counts of murder and is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Ford is out to home detention. 

