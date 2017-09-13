Letter describes reasons district chose not to keep Conway football coach following incident at school

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan is still getting paid, but he won't be coaching the Tigers again after a May incident involving a student led to an assault charge that was eventually dropped.

On Wednesday, the WMBF Investigative team obtained the letter from Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey that spells out why the district decided not to keep Jordan at the school.

According to Maxey's letter, "the surveillance video clearly shows you placing your hand around the student's neck/throat area with what I consider to be a forceful grip while the student was restrained."

Maxey noted the actions violated school district policy on use of physical force against a student, calling it unreasonable and unnecessary.

The superintendent points out he could have terminated Jordan immediately, but, “in light of your tenure with the district, I decided to allow you to remain on administrative leave through the remainder of your contract.”

"I cannot condone nor tolerate your conduct on May 26, 2017,” Maxey wrote in the letter. “I understand that the criminal justice system decided not to prosecute you for a crime related to your action, but, as I explained to you, the district has standards for employee conduct that differ from what may amount to a violation of state law."

According to the letter, Jordan is allowed to attend Conway football games as a spectator.

WMBF News partner My Horry News has the letter Jordan sent to the district, in which he denies acting inappropriately.

In the letter, Jordan said he has no plans to appeal the district's decision but did say his dismissal was disparaging to his reputation, according to My Horry News.

The letter said it breaks his heart to know he'll never again walk the sideline for the Conway Tigers.

Read the full letter below:

