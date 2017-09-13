CCU moves up in U.S. News' 'Best Colleges' rankings - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU moves up in U.S. News' 'Best Colleges' rankings

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is second when it comes to the best value for a southern regional university.

That's according to the 2018 edition of the U.S, News and World Report’s "Best Colleges" annual rankings.

In 2016, CCU ranked 8th in best value. It has consistently earned high marks in this category for the past years.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the best value calculation is based on a school's academic quality and the net cost of attendance for a student who receives the average level of need-based financial aid.

"This latest ranking reflects the continuous efforts of our entire university to provide the best possible education to our students at a reasonable cost," said CCU President Dr. David DeCenzo.

The school also tied for 52nd in the best regional universities, up from 62nd last year, according to the rankings.

CCU tied for 19th in the top public schools category and was named 29th in the best colleges for veterans category.

