CCU moves up in U.S. News' 'Best Colleges' rankings

Coastal Carolina University is second when it comes to the best value for a southern regional university.More >>
Coastal Carolina University is second when it comes to the best value for a southern regional university.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma had an impact on area rivers as fringe effects from the storm moved through the Grand Strand on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma had an impact on area rivers as fringe effects from the storm moved through the Grand Strand on Monday.More >>
A Washington man wanted for allegedly raping a child was arrested early Wednesday morning in Darlington.More >>
A Washington man wanted for allegedly raping a child was arrested early Wednesday morning in Darlington.More >>
Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release. The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one. Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.More >>
Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release. The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one. Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.More >>
Hope Arbor Assisted Living is hosting a health and vendor expo on September 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a press release. Discussions on different health issues, as well as information on health-related services in the area, will be provided by companies participating in the expo. Vendors will also sell items including jewelry, home décor and skin care products. The expo will take place at 12287 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.More >>
Hope Arbor Assisted Living is hosting a health and vendor expo on September 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a press release. Discussions on different health issues, as well as information on health-related services in the area, will be provided by companies participating in the expo. Vendors will also sell items including jewelry, home décor and skin care products. The expo will take place at 12287 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.More >>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>