Washington man charged with child rape arrested in Darlington

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Eduardo Ventura-Crisostomo (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Eduardo Ventura-Crisostomo (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Washington man wanted for allegedly raping a child was arrested early Wednesday morning in Darlington.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Eduardo B. Ventura-Crisotomo, 20, was found in a residence on Syracuse Community Road at 5:30 a.m. by DCSO deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect is wanted in Benton County, Washington for three counts of second-degree rape of a child.

He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting extradition to Washington, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

