FIRST ALERT: Calm AFTER the storm continues

A quiet and mild late summer weather pattern will stick around through the weekend as Jose passes well offshore.

Tonight will see a little patchy fog develop in some areas. Otherwise skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday will see just a slight risk of a stray shower or storm. The risk of rain is only 20% and most areas will stay dry. In between any isolated showers, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures returning into the lower and middle 80s.

Quiet and dry weather will persist through the weekend along with a warming trend. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle 80s on the Grand Strand and into the upper 80s across the Pee Dee.

Jose will slowly lift northward through the end of the week and through the weekend well east of the Carolina coast with no impacts expected locally.