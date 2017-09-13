Rising Waccamaw River hasn’t affected Conway Riverwalk, other ar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rising Waccamaw River hasn’t affected Conway Riverwalk, other areas

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Kayakers were out on the Waccamaw River on Wednesday, two days after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Tropical Storm Irma had an impact on area rivers as fringe effects from the storm moved through the Grand Strand on Monday.

The Waccamaw River’s level was higher than normal before Irma, and the storm only rose that water lever even more.

Flood stage in Conway is 11 feet.  As of Wednesday afternoon, the river was near 11.4 feet and will crest near 11.5 feet Wednesday night or Thursday.  Minor flooding adjacent to the river will continue through the weekend before the river falls below flood stage. 

Fortunately, it seems life is going on as normal.

The rising water hasn’t affected the Conway Riverwalk or surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, which saw blue skies and lots of sunshine that was in stark contrast to the gray, stormy conditions Irma brought on Monday, people were out boating and kayaking on the Waccamaw River.

Others were out walking on the riverwalk, proving that life along the Grand Strand has truly regained calm after the storm.

