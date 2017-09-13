Horry County Emergency Management to host 'Create Your Emergency Binder Event'

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release.

The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one.

Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.

The Surfside Beach Library is located at 410 Surfside Drive in Surfside Beach.

For more information on the event, contact Brooke Holden at 843-915-6922.

