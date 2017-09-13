Horry County Emergency Management to host 'Create Your Emergency Binder Event'

Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release. The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one. Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.More >>
Hope Arbor Assisted Living is hosting a health and vendor expo on September 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a press release. Discussions on different health issues, as well as information on health-related services in the area, will be provided by companies participating in the expo. Vendors will also sell items including jewelry, home décor and skin care products. The expo will take place at 12287 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wants to see where the Grand Strand stands in the world of tourism.More >>
After Irma, many residents in the area could be dealing with property damage. Allstate Insurance Agent Richard Liles said the biggest mistake people make following any type of natural disaster, is they repair damage before calling their insurance agent.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
