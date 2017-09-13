Horry County Emergency Management to host 'Create Your Emergency - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Emergency Management to host 'Create Your Emergency Binder Event'

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Press Release Source: Press Release

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release.

The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one.

Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.

The Surfside Beach Library is located at 410 Surfside Drive in Surfside Beach.

For more information on the event, contact Brooke Holden at 843-915-6922.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Horry County Emergency Management to host 'Create Your Emergency Binder Event'

    Horry County Emergency Management to host 'Create Your Emergency Binder Event'

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:02:02 GMT
    Source: Press ReleaseSource: Press Release

    Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release. The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one. Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.

    More >>

    Horry County Emergency Management will host a “Create Your Emergency Binder” event on September 25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Surfside Beach Library, according to a press release. The purpose of the event is to promote emergency preparedness. Attendees will learn the importance of keeping an emergency binder and the opportunity to assemble one. Additional emergency preparedness tips will also be discussed.

    More >>

  • Hope Arbor Assisted Living to host health and vendor expo

    Hope Arbor Assisted Living to host health and vendor expo

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:01:19 GMT
    Source: Press ReleaseSource: Press Release

    Hope Arbor Assisted Living is hosting a health and vendor expo on September 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a press release. Discussions on different health issues, as well as information on health-related services in the area, will be provided by companies participating in the expo. Vendors will also sell items including jewelry, home décor and skin care products. The expo will take place at 12287 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.

    More >>

    Hope Arbor Assisted Living is hosting a health and vendor expo on September 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a press release. Discussions on different health issues, as well as information on health-related services in the area, will be provided by companies participating in the expo. Vendors will also sell items including jewelry, home décor and skin care products. The expo will take place at 12287 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.

    More >>

  • Police stop Aynor mayor driving down road in lawnmower with beer, dash cam video shows

    Police stop Aynor mayor driving down road in lawnmower with beer, dash cam video shows

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-09-13 17:23:23 GMT
    Police stop Aynor Mayor John Gardner as he drove a lawnmower down the road on August 25. (Source: HCPD)Police stop Aynor Mayor John Gardner as he drove a lawnmower down the road on August 25. (Source: HCPD)

    The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.

    More >>

    The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly