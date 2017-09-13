Agent gives vital tips on insurance and repairing after Irma

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - After Irma, many residents in the area could be dealing with property damage.

Allstate Insurance Agent Richard Liles said the biggest mistake people make following any type of natural disaster, is they repair damage before calling their insurance agent.

Liles said this is problematic because most insurance agencies require the company's agents to come a asses the damage.

"They should take care of themselves and make sure they are safe and secure. If they are safe and secure they should make sure their property is covered. If they have holes in the roof also make sure your property is covered up," Liles said.

During a named storm you won't be able to make policy changes for up to 30 days, but now is the time to make sure you are aware of what your policy says about flooding, wind damage and if needed rebuilding your home,

"Every home owner is responsible for making sure that their property is reasonably protected, so what that means is cut some trees back, anywhere limbs are overhanging," Liles said. "Flood insurance is something we just mentioned, a lot of people don't realize that is not covered under their homeowners policy."

The agent added a quick check up now could make a world of difference later.

