Hope Arbor Assisted Living to host health and vendor expo

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Hope Arbor Assisted Living is hosting a health and vendor expo on September 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a press release.

Discussions on different health issues, as well as information on health-related services in the area, will be provided by companies participating in the expo.

Vendors will also sell items including jewelry, home décor and skin care products.

The expo will take place at 12287 Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.

For more information contact Randi Florentine at 843-357-0317.

