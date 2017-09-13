UPDATE: 'Ulta Beauty Crooks' arrested by Horry County Police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for these suspects in connection with a theft late last month. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have arrested two individuals accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty off S.C. 544.

Candace Collins and George Foster Jr. are in police custody, according to a Tweet from Horry County Police.

The pair allegedly robbed the beauty store on August 28.

HC Crime Fighters you have done it again!

Thanks to you, George Joseph Foster and Candace Foster are both IN CUSTODY!#KeepHorrySafe #HCPD pic.twitter.com/5zm0sKmcLh — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 18, 2017

