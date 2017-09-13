UPDATE: 'Ulta Beauty Crooks' arrested by Horry County Police - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: 'Ulta Beauty Crooks' arrested by Horry County Police

By Nick Doria, Producer
Police are looking for these suspects in connection with a theft late last month. (Source: HCPD)
(Source: Horry County Police Twitter)
Candace Collins (Source: J.Reuben Long Detention Center)
George Foster (Source: J.Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have arrested two individuals accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty off S.C. 544.

Candace Collins and George Foster Jr. are in police custody, according to a Tweet from Horry County Police. 

The pair allegedly robbed the beauty store on August 28.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

