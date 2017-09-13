'Ulta Beauty Crooks' identified by Horry County Police

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce wants to see where the Grand Strand stands in the world of tourism.More >>
After Irma, many residents in the area could be dealing with property damage. Allstate Insurance Agent Richard Liles said the biggest mistake people make following any type of natural disaster, is they repair damage before calling their insurance agent.More >>
Six men with ski masks and guns entered a home in the Loris area Tuesday night and left after shooting one of the people inside, according to an Horry County Police report. That man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Horry County Police have identified two individuals accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty off S.C. 544. According to a Facebook post by Horry County Police, Candace Collins and George Foster, Jr. allegedly robbed the beauty store on August 28. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collins and Foster are encouraged to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.More >>
A pair of SCANA and Santee Cooper customers have filed a class action lawsuit against both companies following the failure and end of the V.C. Summer nuclear reactors project in Fairfield County.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
