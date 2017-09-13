'Ulta Beauty Crooks' identified by Horry County Police - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

'Ulta Beauty Crooks' identified by Horry County Police

By Nick Doria, Producer
Police are looking for these suspects in connection with a theft late last month. (Source: HCPD) Police are looking for these suspects in connection with a theft late last month. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have identified two individuals accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty off S.C. 544.

According to a Facebook post by Horry County Police, Candace Collins and George Foster, Jr. allegedly robbed the beauty store on August 28.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collins and Foster are encouraged to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.

