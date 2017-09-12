Report: 6 men with ski masks and guns enter Loris-area home, sho - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: 6 men with ski masks and guns enter Loris-area home, shoot one man

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Six men with ski masks and guns entered a home in the Loris area Tuesday night and left after shooting one of the people inside, according to an Horry County Police report. That man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to Buena Vista Drive in the Loris area at 8:20 p.m. for a call that was initially reported as an accidental shooting, the report states. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 23-year-old man, on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Police spoke to all the people at the home, who said there was a knock on the door, and when a resident opened the door, six men wearing ski masks came into the home with guns. They told the people in the home to get on the floor, and then they heard a gunshot.

After the gunshot was heard, the men left, but no one heard a vehicle leaving, or was able to give descriptions of the suspects.

The victim was a man who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

