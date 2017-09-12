Report: 6 men with ski masks and guns enter Loris-area home, shoot one man

Six men with ski masks and guns entered a home in the Loris area Tuesday night and left after shooting one of the people inside, according to an Horry County Police report. That man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
A pair of SCANA and Santee Cooper customers have filed a class action lawsuit against both companies following the failure and end of the V.C. Summer nuclear reactors project in Fairfield County.More >>
The Surfside Beach renourishment project is on hold after strong storms hit the area as a result of Hurricane Irma. Beach renourishment equipment was removed last weekend as the storm made its way closer to South Carolina. According to Sara Corbett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an initial assessment of the beach will take place to document any sand loss from the project once it is requested. .More >>
From the impressive to the bizarre, several world records have been set in North and South Carolina, according to the Guinness Book of World records.More >>
The CCU Department of Athletics and Raycom Sports have announced that the Chanticleers’ football game vs. UAB on Sept. 16 at Legion Field will be a regionally syndicated broadcast with kickoff set for 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally in Myrtle Beach and Florence on WMBF News and in Birmingham on WBRC Fox 6More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.More >>
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.More >>
