One injured in shooting in Loris - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One injured in shooting in Loris

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Loris.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department shortly after 9:30 p.m., one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

There was no immediate information on a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly