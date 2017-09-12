One injured in shooting in Loris

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Loris.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department shortly after 9:30 p.m., one man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

There was no immediate information on a suspect.

???? are on scene investigating a shooting in Loris. 1 male transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect info. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.