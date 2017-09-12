Two injured in crash involving bus, van on Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people suffered minor injuries Tuesday as the result of a crash involving a Coast RTA bus and a van that happened on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, one of victims was a passenger in the bus, while the other was riding in the van. He added that both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway.

Crosby said the bus driver was found at fault for the collision.

