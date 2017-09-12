One injured in shooting in Lydia area of Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the Lydia area of Darlington County.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to a shooting that took place near the intersection of Lydia Highway and Indian Branch Road.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been wounded, the release stated. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are looking for a newer model black Ford F150 with black rims. Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

