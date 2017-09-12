Myrtle Beach council looks at new plans for property on 67th Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City leaders are leaning toward bringing a new housing development to Myrtle Beach.

Members of the Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday to create a planned unit development called the Ocean Villas at 67th Avenue.

The land is an undeveloped section on the north side of 67th Avenue North off Kings Highway.

Originally, the plans called for constructing a new four-building apartment complex that would house up to 224 families.

However, the new plans show the developer is looking to bring in a new gated community full of single-family homes.

“They would have private streets, but they would still have to meet the same building and code requirements that a public street would,” said Carol Coleman, planning director for Myrtle Beach. “But they are proposing a gated private community with 36 single-family homes.”

Regarding a construction start date, developers have not yet closed on the property, as it's contingent to getting zoning in place.

City council members also have to approve a second reading of the plan.

